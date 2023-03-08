EPS homicide detectives investigate deaths of 2 people in vehicle in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the deaths of two people found injured inside a vehicle in north Edmonton on Tuesday night are being treated as “suspicious” and homicide detectives are now investigating.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 132A Avenue and 66 Street at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman in a vehicle who had sustained “serious injuries.” Police did not say what kind of injuries had occurred or what kind of vehicle they were found in. However, police evidence markers were seen near a car in the area.

“(The) homicide section is now leading the investigation and autopsies are scheduled for Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10,” the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

“Detectives are hopeful that dash-camera footage from the area may assist with their investigation and are encouraging anyone that was driving in the area of 66 Street and 132 Avenue on Tuesday… between the hours of 7:15 p.m. and 7:50 p.m., to please contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.”

Police said investigators are also asking for anyone who has residential security footage from the area for the same time period to contact them.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250 http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the deaths.