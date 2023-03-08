Man stabbed in back while getting off bus in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a violent assault in west Edmonton on Feb. 28.

In a news release Wednesday, police said a 50-year-old man was getting off a bus at 87 Avenue west of 156 Street (westbound) at about 3:05 p.m.

A male suspect followed him and, as he stepped off, stabbed him in the back and bear-sprayed him in the face, EPS said.

The suspect ran away in a northwest direction, through a shopping complex parking lot.

The injured man was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, there was a verbal disagreement between the two before the assault, but they did not know each other.

EPS describe the suspect as having a thin build and wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants, black shoes and a green bandana with white designs that covered his face.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about this incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.

Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, 87 Avenue west of 156 Street. Supplied: EPS