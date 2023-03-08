Menu

Weather

Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 8, 2023 4:15 pm
FILE - Cars drive during a snow storm in Toronto, Friday, March 3, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE - Cars drive during a snow storm in Toronto, Friday, March 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
A special weather statement has been issued for the London and Middlesex County area ahead of anticipated snowfall on Friday that could bring around 10 to 15 centimetres of accumulation to the southwestern Ontario region.

The advisory, which was also in place for Elgin County, Lambton County, Norfolk County, and Oxford County as of mid-Wednesday afternoon, says a system of snow will move through the region beginning Friday morning.

Read more: OPP warn drivers of responsibility when ice flies off their vehicles in traffic

“The snow should begin to taper over extreme southwestern Ontario by early Friday evening, then end from west to east Friday night,” the advisory said, adding that morning and evening commutes will likely both be affected.

“Given some remaining uncertainty in the track of the system, some adjustments to forecast snow amounts may be required as the event draws nearer.”

Environment Canada says visibility on the roads may be reduced at times as the snow comes down, and surfaces may become icy and slippery.

Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex ahead of Friday snowfall - image View image in full screen
Environment Canada via @ECCCWeatherOn/Twitter
Friday’s anticipated snow will come exactly a week after a winter storm rolled across southern Ontario bringing heavy snow, strong winds and even thunder and lightning in some areas.

Environment Canada’s short-term forecast, issued around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, says a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 3 C is expected Thursday, with mainly cloudy skies in the evening along with a low of -3 C, feeling like -10 C.

Read more: Police urge caution on roads as London, Ont. region sees heavy snow, freezing rain

Snow, wind and a high of -2 C are expected Friday, with cloudy skies, a 60 per cent chance of flurries, and a low of -4 C in the evening, the forecast says.

Saturday is expected to bring cloudy skies and a high of zero, while the early forecast for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C.

The average high for this time of year is 2.3 C.

