Major winter storm brings snow, thunder and lightning to parts of Ontario

TORONTO — Environment Canada says a fierce winter storm that brought heavy snow, strong wind and even thunder and lightning to most of southern Ontario is coming to an end.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in place for parts of the province, with the weather agency saying the storm move past the region late Saturday morning.

Environment Canada is urging people to use caution when going out, saying surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could be difficult to navigate because of the heavy snow.

Driving could also prove difficult, with slush or snow-covered roads creating treacherous conditions, and blowing snow possibly reducing visibility without warning.

Dozens of flights in and out of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport were delayed or cancelled late Friday and early Saturday due to the weather, with airlines urging customers to check their flight status before leaving for airports in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Both Toronto Hydro and Hydro One reported scattered outages affecting thousands of customers.