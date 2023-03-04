Menu

Major winter storm brings snow, thunder and lightning to parts of Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2023 9:09 am
Click to play video: '‘Thundersnow’ winter storm slams Toronto-area'
‘Thundersnow’ winter storm slams Toronto-area
WATCH ABOVE: Snow was not the only thing flashing throughout the Toronto-area sky on Friday — there was also "thundersnow." Ahmar Khan reports from Toronto in the middle of this frigid scene.
TORONTO — Environment Canada says a fierce winter storm that brought heavy snow, strong wind and even thunder and lightning to most of southern Ontario is coming to an end.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in place for parts of the province, with the weather agency saying the storm move past the region late Saturday morning.

Environment Canada is urging people to use caution when going out, saying surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could be difficult to navigate because of the heavy snow.

Trending Now

Read more: WestJet cancels some flights in and out of Pearson airport as Toronto braces for winter storm

Driving could also prove difficult, with slush or snow-covered roads creating treacherous conditions, and blowing snow possibly reducing visibility without warning.

Story continues below advertisement

Dozens of flights in and out of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport were delayed or cancelled late Friday and early Saturday due to the weather, with airlines urging customers to check their flight status before leaving for airports in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

Both Toronto Hydro and Hydro One reported scattered outages affecting thousands of customers.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

