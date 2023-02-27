Police urge caution on roads as London, Ont. region sees heavy snow, freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police is urging local motorists to drive according to the conditions as the London, Ont. deals with heavy snow and forecast freezing rain that will continue into the evening.

Roadways in the region were blanketed by the white stuff over the course of the day on Monday, resulting in poor driving conditions, low visibility, and numerous collisions, according to provincial police.

A freezing rain warning remains in place for London and Middlesex County, calling for hazardous conditions into Monday night, including strong 70 km/h gusts.

According to the warning, which is also in place for most of southwestern Ontario, snow through the afternoon will transition to freezing rain late in the afternoon. Periods of rain or freezing rain is expected late in the evening, with possible fog patches developing.

Environment Canada forecasters say snow and ice pellet accumulation of at least 2 centimetres is expected.

A brief period of freezing rain or drizzle is possible Tuesday morning, the warning says. Strong gusts, expected Monday night into Tuesday, will also make driving a challenge on local roads.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur,” the warning says.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

I think I’d call this ‘heavy snow’ in #ldnont right now (WesternU campus). Started as ice pellets and then this. Flakes are impressively large. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/0q4XnGKU6W — Dave Sills 🍁 ☮️🇺🇦 (@dave_sills) February 27, 2023

Thundersnow along the leading edge of precipitation north of#LdnOnt. Conditions go downhill quickly later this afternoon around GTA. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Ub78Vc9hoz — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 27, 2023

#MiddlesexOPP seeing terrible driving conditions on our @CountyMiddlesex roads this afternoon. It's incredibly slippery and very reduced visibility. Please slow down and turn full lighting system on. ^jh pic.twitter.com/Xgx5fntbI5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 27, 2023