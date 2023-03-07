Menu

Crime

Police treating fatal Oshawa, Ont. fire as homicide investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 9:46 pm
Durham Police investigating after fatal fire in Oshawa
RELATED: One person is dead after what police are calling a 'suspicious' fire in Oshawa. Emergency crews were called to home on Court Street around 10am for a house fire and located a body inside. As Frazer Snowdon finds out, officials say there were multiple spots where the fire started.
A fire reported in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday morning has been deemed a homicide by local police.

Durham Regional Police said on Tuesday evening that its homicide unit had taken over investigating the blaze, reported at a home on Court Street, near Simcoe Street South and Olive Avenue

Firefighters arrived at the address before 10 a.m. on Monday morning to find it in flames. After putting out the fire, a deceased person was found inside the home.

Read more: ‘Significant amount of damage’: 1 dead after suspicious fire at Oshawa home

“The Ontario Fire Marshal was called in and deemed the fire suspicious in nature,” Durham police said on Tuesday.

After a post-mortem was completed, officers concluded the victim had suffered trauma to the body which police believe “is indicative of homicide.”

The incident marks the region’s fifth homicide of the year, police said.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. McDermott of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411.

