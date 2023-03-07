Police treating fatal Oshawa, Ont. fire as homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A fire reported in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday morning has been deemed a homicide by local police.

Durham Regional Police said on Tuesday evening that its homicide unit had taken over investigating the blaze, reported at a home on Court Street, near Simcoe Street South and Olive Avenue

Firefighters arrived at the address before 10 a.m. on Monday morning to find it in flames. After putting out the fire, a deceased person was found inside the home.

“The Ontario Fire Marshal was called in and deemed the fire suspicious in nature,” Durham police said on Tuesday.

After a post-mortem was completed, officers concluded the victim had suffered trauma to the body which police believe “is indicative of homicide.”

The incident marks the region’s fifth homicide of the year, police said.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. McDermott of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411.