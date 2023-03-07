COVID-19: HKPR reports deaths in Kawartha Lakes; 2 ICU admissions; Cobourg hospital outbreak ends

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and 106 new lab-confirmed cases, including three new hospitalizations, over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday showed the following data covering Feb. 26 to March 4 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 116 — up from 91 reported on Feb. 28 and 79 reported on Feb. 21 — with 92 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 20 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

(Note: The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.)

Deaths: 164 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — two more since the Feb. 28 update. Both deaths were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes — the health unit noted one of the deaths occurred over the past week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 98 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Haliburton County and 56 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: There were three new hospitalizations since the Feb. 28 update. There were also two new intensive care admissions. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 497 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 15 inpatients with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Cumulative cases: 793 lab-confirmed cases so far in 2023. There were 7,815 cases in 2022 and there have been 12,915 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 504 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 76 lab-confirmed cases so far this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New COVID-19 outbreaks declared since Feb. 28:

Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared March 7

Other active outbreaks:

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay — After a facility-wide outbreak was declared on Feb. 21, it has been revised and limited to the CCP1 unit as of March 1. An initial outbreak on the medical north unit was declared on Feb. 10.

in Lindsay — After a facility-wide outbreak was declared on Feb. 21, it has been revised and limited to the CCP1 unit as of March 1. An initial outbreak on the medical north unit was declared on Feb. 10. Adelaide Place retirement home in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Feb. 24.

retirement home in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Feb. 24. Extendicare Kawartha Lakes long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 23.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 23. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 23

Outbreaks declared over since Feb 28:

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Outbreak on the restorative care unit declared on Feb. 24 and lifted on March 2.

in Cobourg: Outbreak on the restorative care unit declared on Feb. 24 and lifted on March 2. Lakeland Village retirement home in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 19 and lifted on March 2.

Vaccination

The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

In March the GoVaxx bus will be visiting Northumberland County offering first, second, third or fourth doses. Walk-ins are welcome or people can book an appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: