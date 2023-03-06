Vernon, B.C. neighbourhood loses power after truck collides with hydro pole

See more sharing options

A Vernon, B.C., man temporarily lost his licence after a crash that knocked out power to a neighbourhood.

A pickup truck being driven by the 22-year-old crashed into a hydro pole and fire hydrant on Sunday, just after 3 a.m., after crashing into the 8200-block of Okanagan Landing Road, RCMP said in a press release.

“The driver was at the scene with the badly damaged vehicle when the responding officers arrived,” RCMP said in a press release.

“During their interaction with the man, the investigating officer formed the suspicion his ability to operate the vehicle was impacted by alcohol.”

Police said the man provided two samples of his breath that both registered Fail readings on a roadside screening device.

As a result, he was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.