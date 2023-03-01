Vernon’s top cop looks for new resources, tools for investigations amid drug decriminalization

Only a month into B.C.’s three-year drug decriminalization experiment, Vernon’s top cop is flagging some issues in the fledgling policy shift.

Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher told the city’s councillors that while the intent of the change is good and she has no issue with decriminalization, the greatest concern remains to be the toxic drug supply whose prevalence is not changing substantially.

From her view, decriminalization has “taken away” one of the ways Mounties used to root out those who disperse toxic drugs.

An example, Baher offered, is when a known crack house is operating in an area. Historically, Mounties looking for access would arrest someone leaving with drugs on them, and then use that information to obtain a warrant and enter the problematic property.

“That’s now been taken away from us,” she said.

Even the use of drug-sniffing dogs has been challenged, given that they can’t discern whether the volume of drugs on a person is below or above the threshold of 2.5 grams.

“I think (police service dogs are) smart, but they’re not that smart,” she said. “So that will be taken out of the door as well. Some investigation tools that we have will be hampered.”

A further concern is that services needed to get drug users off substances that could cause them further harm have also yet to fully materialize.

“The intention of this is to try to take away the stigma attached (to drug use) and the undue presence of police dealing with these individuals so that they will actually go and get help,” Baher said.

That, she said, could come in time and she’s watching carefully to see what happens.

“So are we missing opportunities? Yes, but I also understand we do have an opioid crisis that is as strong as ever,” she said.

“We had 40 deaths last year in the community, 42 the year before. It’s not a decreasing number. There are more and more people addicted.”

Beher said she doesn’t believe the end of the opioid crisis is at hand.

“I don’t believe (decriminalization) in itself will change the opioid crisis, unless we do something about the toxic drug supply and there’s nothing to be done about the toxic drug supply.”

As of the end of January, adults with up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, including opioids, cocaine and MDMA, have not been arrested or charged.

The goal is to reduce the shame and stigma surrounding drug use, which the province says keeps people from accessing life-saving services.

“The drugs covered under this exemption remain illegal,” the province said in a release. “The selling (or trafficking) of controlled substances remains illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, regardless of the amount.”

Possession of illegal substances will remain illegal on K-to-12 school premises, at licensed child-care facilities, in certified airports, on Canadian Coast Guard vessels and helicopters, for Canadian Forces members subject to the Code of Service Discipline, in a motor vehicle or watercraft operated by a minor, when the illegal substances are readily accessible to the operator of a motor vehicle or watercraft and for anyone under the age of 18.

“In many cases, illegal drug use continues to be prohibited on private property, including places like shopping malls, bars and cafes,” the province said.

“Police retain legal authority to remove people from these premises under the authority of the Trespass Act if open drug use is occurring against the wishes of the owner.”

