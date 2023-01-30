B.C. government provides live update on 3-year drug decriminalization trial

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government will provide an update Monday on the three-year trial for drug decriminalization.

Starting Tuesday, adults with up to two-and-a-half grams of drugs for personal use, including opioids, cocaine and MDMA, will not be arrested or charged.

The goal is to reduce the shame and stigma surrounding drug use, which the province says keeps people from accessing life-saving services.

Since 2016, toxic drugs have killed almost 11,000 people in B.C.

2:29 BC’s 3-year drug decriminalization trial starts Tuesday

Story continues below advertisement

One expert told Global News that decriminalization is a positive step but more needs to be done.

“It should be accompanied by better access to legal, medical-grade, non-pharmaceutical-grade drugs,” Dr. Jade Boyd, a scientist with the BC Centre on Substance Use Research, said. “When we’re buying on an illegal market, nothing’s assured in regards to the quality and the quantity of the drug so deaths will continue to increase if people continue to buy on the illegal market.”

Boyd is also critical of the limit of two-and-a-half grams, saying it does not reflect the realities of drug use and purchase practices.

“There needs to be a further expansion of harm reduction and treatment services — without those, it’s not going to do much,” she added.

2:26 Lessons from Portland about hard drug decriminalization

Global News also spoke to a former drug user who said illicit drugs should not be available on the street, period.

Story continues below advertisement

“It needs to be taken off the street altogether, put in the hands of doctors, addiction workers or whatever, and do it the right way,” Shawna Taylor said. “Because these toxic drugs are gonna be the same.”

The province will be providing an update at 10 a.m. PT. That will be livestreamed above and on BC1.