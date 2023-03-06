Palestinian scarves controversy at Nova Scotia school prompts calls for public apology

Send this page to someone via email

A small protest was held outside the offices of Nova Scotia’s education department, after some students were allegedly told to take off their traditional Palestinian scarves at a Halifax school last week.

A couple dozen people gathered at the offices on Brunswick Street on Monday afternoon, to call for an official apology, investigation and better cultural training in schools.

“Asking them to take off the identity symbol for us is really painful. It’s racism,” said Lana Khammash, the president of the Atlantic Canada Palestinian Society.

The society says they were told by families that students wearing the keffiyeh were called to the principal’s office and asked to take them off because they represented “war colours.”

The incident happened last Wednesday at Park West School during Cultural Day — a day where students were encouraged to “showcase their cultures through attire.” The school has students in Primary to Grade 9.

Abdullah Aboalkhair, who was at the protest, said his 13-year-old brother was among the students wearing a keffiyeh at the school that day.

“He was wearing the keffiyeh, kept hearing that people are getting suspended for wearing the keffiyeh. He got worried, decided to take it off to not get suspended, came home worried, scared, telling us about it,” said Aboalkhair.

He said it was “disappointing” and there were “no words” to describe what happened to his brother and his friends.

“I would like racism for us to end, people stop discrediting us and understand that this is just a culture,” he said.

“No one should judge us for wearing it. It was a multicultural day at Park West with everybody wearing their own culture — wearing clothing.”



In a statement to Global News, Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) spokesperson Lindsey Bunin said “no students were suspended as a result of the situation that transpired at Park West School.”

“We continue to review the matter internally,” she wrote.

“The school supervisor and our diversity team were at the school today to provide support to those impacted. The school’s supervisor has also connected with the families who were directly involved to hear about their experiences and address their concerns.”

‘Isolated incident’

In a letter to families sent last Friday, principal Benedette Anyanwu called what happened “an isolated incident involving a few students.”

Anyanwu stressed there was no ban on what students are allowed to wear, but that the school was working to “build understanding and to ensure the social and emotional well-being of all students.”

‘I want to reiterate that students at Park West are always welcome to express themselves in ways that maintain safety, dignity and respect for themselves, their classmates, and their cultures,” Anyanwu wrote.

“I recognize that the situation that evolved this week has caused harm.”

On Saturday, HRCE’s regional executive director also issued a public letter, stressing once again there was no ban on the keffiyeh.

“In the past few days, we have received thousands of emails from concerned families and community members – locally and across the country – calling for this ‘ban’ to be overturned. It was a remarkable demonstration of Canada’s commitment to freedom and diversity and a privilege to witness,” wrote Steve Gallagher.

“On behalf of HRCE, I am deeply sorry for any harm this situation has caused the Palestinian community and others who have been impacted.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said the minister is away, and would not be available for comment.

“We support our schools in being inclusive learning environments for all students,” noted department spokesperson, Barbara Ferguson, in a reply to Global News.

— with files from Global News’ Skye Bryden-Blom