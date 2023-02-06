Plans and boundaries for long-awaited Bedford schools finalized after public input

Send this page to someone via email

Plans and boundaries for two new schools slated to open this September in Bedford — a suburban community in Halifax — have been finalized after a two-month long virtual town hall.

The final report shows more than 2,500 participants took part in the consultation process.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education’s (HRCE) new plan includes a revised boundary map, new grade configurations and an opportunity for students within the catchment area to chose which high school they’d like to attend.

The province announced the pre-primary to Grade 8 school in April 2018 as a way to address overcrowding in the classrooms. In 2019, the province further announced a new high school at the same site on Broad Street off Larry Uteck Boulevard.

The two schools — known as the Broad Street schools — come after years of exponential growth in the area and enrolment pressures.

Data from the the existing Charles P. Allen family of schools shows actual enrolment over the past five years have met or exceeded expectations.

View image in full screen Halifax Regional Centre for Eductation

Over the past few years, HRCE has had to shuffle some students to other schools while waiting for these new ones to be built.

The Broad Street schools were highly anticipated, but their proposed boundaries had some families frustrated.

Specifically, residents of the Stonington Park neighbourhood of West Bedford were anticipating their children would be able to attend the new schools, only to find they were cut out of the proposed boundaries.

The revised boundary released this month now stretches to include Stonington Park.

“Overwhelmingly, we heard that, when possible, families and students want to attend their neighbourhood schools for several reasons,” the report stated.

Those reasons include being able to walk to school and not having to take a bus.

HRCE’s original plan was also to take a few years to transition into the final grade configurations at the existing and new schools.

However, after the town hall, HRCE said all changes will now be in effect for September of this year.

“Many families said they are frustrated with constant change and short-term solutions which have a negative impact on their children.” the report found.

View image in full screen Halifax Regional Centre for Education

All Grade 9 students currently attending Rocky Lake Junior High and Madeline Symonds Middle School will get to choose which high school they would like to attend for the next school year. Grade 10 students at the exiting Charles P. Allen High School (CPA) will also get to choose where they go this year. Meanwhile, Grade 11 students will be continuing at CPA for their final year.

The goal is to introduce different programming options at each of the high schools. Those details will be released later.

HRCE concluded by saying that “much has changed” since the Broad Street schools were first announced.

“From a global pandemic to disruptions in building material supply chains to tremendous population growth in the CPA FOS (family of schools), we’ve worked through many complex challenges. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, your support and most importantly, your contributions to this process.”