New school to be built in Bedford, N.S., to ease enrolment pressures

The province has found and purchased a piece of land on Broad Street, off Larry Uteck Boulevard, to build a new Bedford Pre-Primary to Grade 9 school.

The location of the new school was announced Wednesday in an email sent to families by Elwin Le Roux, the regional executive director of education.

“We expect the new Pre-Primary to Grade 9 school will help ease enrolment pressures in the area,” said Le Roux.

READ MORE: Bedford Grade 6 students to go to different school next year due to overcrowding

According to a 2016 census data, Bedford West and surrounding communities have nearly doubled in population in just the past five years.

“This land was chosen in particular because it has the opportunity available to us if we need to expand, and as you know Bedford has been growing so that’s a very real possibility,” said Kelly Regan, MLA for Bedford, in a Facebook video about the new announcement.

The new school is part of the Nova Scotia Liberal government’s five-year school capital plan announced in April 2018, which intends to build nine new schools, renovate four others and purchase two more P3 schools.

The total cost of the plan was estimated at $300 million.

WATCH: Nova Scotia announces new schools to be built in Halifax, Cape Breton (April 2018)

According to Le Roux, the new school will be completed in two years from when construction begins, with the land to be cleared this summer.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education will also create a School Steering Team (SST) involving members of School Advisory Councils.

“The SST will receive input from the community on school design,” said Le Roux in an email.

The new school will feature an inclusive and accessible design, with discussions of community needs and the final design of the school to be held during meetings with the SST.