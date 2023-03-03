Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Lake St. Martin First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a man on Lake St. Martin First Nation as a homicide.

Police were called to the report of an injured man at a home in the community, roughly 226 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

0:30 2 girls, 14, found dead outdoors in freezing northern Manitoba conditions

They say his death is being treated as a homicide but have released no further details about how he died.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba RCMP seek suspects in alleged Selkirk counterfeit cash scheme

There’s been no arrests announced and police have not said whether or not any suspects have been identified.

Gympsumville RCMP, along with investigators from the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.