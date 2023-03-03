Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Lake St. Martin First Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 4:38 pm
RCMP are investigating a homicide after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a home at Lake St. Martin First Nation Thursday. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are investigating the death of a man on Lake St. Martin First Nation as a homicide.

Police were called to the report of an injured man at a home in the community, roughly 226 km northwest of Winnipeg, around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say his death is being treated as a homicide but have released no further details about how he died.

There’s been no arrests announced and police have not said whether or not any suspects have been identified.

Gympsumville RCMP, along with investigators from the  RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification services, continue to investigate.

ManitobaHomicidewinnipegnewsWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPLake St. MartinGympsumville RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

