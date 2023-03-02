Menu

Comments

Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek suspects in alleged Selkirk counterfeit cash scheme

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 2:54 pm
Manitoba RCMP are hoping to identify these two men in connection with counterfeit currency in the Selkirk area. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are hoping to identify these two men in connection with counterfeit currency in the Selkirk area. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP in Selkirk, Man., are looking for a pair of suspects after they were called Tuesday about a man unsuccessfully trying to spend counterfeit cash at a local business.

Police said the man attempted to spend two $100 notes Tuesday afternoon, when the cashier noticed something suspicious about the money and called police. The suspect fled the store.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating reported scam involving fake gold jewelry

Counterfeit currency seized by Selkirk RCMP. View image in full screen
Counterfeit currency seized by Selkirk RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

After a preliminary investigation, police say a number of Selkirk businesses were targeted with the counterfeit scheme, and two seized bills were found to have the same serial numbers. Two suspects were caught on video surveillance.

Police are encouraging area businesses to examine any $100 bills carefully.

Anyone with informationcan call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Kenora police warn about counterfeit cash

 

RCMPManitoba RCMPSelkirkSelkirk RCMPcounterfeit moneyCounterfeitCounterfeit Bills
