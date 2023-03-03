Menu

Headline link
Canada

Software glitch behind fatal military helicopter crash to be fixed on Ottawa’s dime

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 1:53 pm
Deadly Canadian Forces helicopter crash linked with software glitch, report shows
A software problem that caused a Canadian military helicopter to crash off the coast of Greece in 2020 will be fixed on the federal government’s dime.

The Department of National Defence and Sikorsky Aircraft, which built the military’s Cyclone helicopters, say they have reached agreement to address the software issue on the rest of the fleet.

But Defence Department spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande says Canada will end up paying for the upgrades because they fall outside the original $3.1-billion contract with Sikorsky for 28 of the helicopters.

Read more: Software fix following naval helicopter crash not complete one year after report

Six Canadian Armed Forces members were killed when the autopilot on their Cyclone code-named Stalker 22 took control of the helicopter and plunged it into the Ionian Sea on April 29, 2020.

The crash cast a harsh spotlight on Cyclone’s long and problem-plagued development, which has more recently included the discovery of tail cracks on the rest of the fleet.

Those repairs are being done at Sikorsky’s expense.

Canadian ForcesCanada Militaryhmcs FrederictonCH-148 CycloneCyclone crashcyclone helicopterGreece helicopter crashCyclone Helicopter CrashFatal Cyclone helicopter crashcanada cyclone helicopterscanada military helicopters
© 2023 The Canadian Press

