Snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway extended until Friday

A snowfall warning issued Wednesday for the Coquihalla Highway will last until noon on Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow for the mountain pass between Hope and Merritt, B.C.

“A frontal system will continue moving in from the north today and tonight,” said the national weather agency.

“Snow will intensify this morning and continue through tonight before easing to flurries near noon Friday. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected by Friday morning.”

On Thursday afternoon, DriveBC was reporting that the summit of the Coquihalla Highway had recently received 19 cm of snow.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.