Winnipeggers arrested in Pimicikamak Cree Nation drug bust

Four men and a woman are facing charges in connection with an RCMP drug raid on a Pimicikamak Cree Nation home Tuesday afternoon.

The four men are all from Winnipeg, while the woman is the homeowner, police said.

In the course of the search, RCMP say they seized cash, cellphones, drug paraphernalia, 200 grams of cocaine, individually-wrapped crack cocaine packets, pills and a BB handgun.

The Winnipeg men, between the ages of 21 and 33, and the local woman, 37, are each facing multiple drug charges, as well as some weapons offences and breaches of conditions.

Jon Greer, detachment commander of the Cross Lake RCMP, said in a statement Thursday that the four men have no connections to the community and alleged that they were only in Pimicikamak to sell drugs.

RCMP and the Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) continue to investigate.