Police break up alleged downtown Winnipeg crack operation

An investigation into an operation selling crack cocaine out of a downtown Winnipeg apartment has led to several arrests, police say.

The guns and gangs unit began looking into a group alleged to be selling crack out of a suite in the 300 block of Kennedy Street earlier last month.

Seven people were arrested when police raided at the suite Oct. 23, investigators announced Tuesday.

Inside the suite, police say they found two rifles and a .32-calibre revolver, assorted ammunition, a can of bear spray, 94 grams of crack cocaine and 60 grams of powder cocaine, as well as cash, digital scales and drug packaging materials.

Six males from Winnipeg between the ages of 17 and 21 are facing a number of drug- and weapons-related charges. A 17-year-old boy from Calgary is also facing similar charges.

All seven accused remain in police custody.