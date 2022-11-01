Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Police break up alleged downtown Winnipeg crack operation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 2:12 pm
A file photo of crack cocaine. Seven males between the ages of 17 and 21 have been charged after Winnipeg police say an investigation into crack sales in downtown Winnipeg led to a raid at a Kennedy Street apartment. View image in full screen
A file photo of crack cocaine. Seven males between the ages of 17 and 21 have been charged after Winnipeg police say an investigation into crack sales in downtown Winnipeg led to a raid at a Kennedy Street apartment. Getty Images

An investigation into an operation selling crack cocaine out of a downtown Winnipeg apartment has led to several arrests, police say.

The guns and gangs unit began looking into a group alleged to be selling crack out of a suite in the 300 block of Kennedy Street earlier last month.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating ‘small area’ of Tuxedo after reports of cannabis edibles in Halloween candy

Seven people were arrested when police raided at the suite Oct. 23, investigators announced Tuesday.

Winnipeg police announce massive $6 million drug bust

Inside the suite, police say they found two rifles and a .32-calibre revolver, assorted ammunition, a can of bear spray, 94 grams of crack cocaine and 60 grams of powder cocaine, as well as cash, digital scales and drug packaging materials.

Read more: 18-year-old arrested after man’s SUV carjacked at Winnipeg gas station

Six males from Winnipeg between the ages of 17 and 21 are facing a number of drug- and weapons-related charges. A 17-year-old boy from Calgary is also facing similar charges.

All seven accused remain in police custody.

Youth facing increasing pressures from pandemic, drug crisis: Winnipeg support worker
Winnipeg policeDrugsWinnipeg crimeDrug BustCrack Cocainedrugs seizedDrug DealingWinnipeg drug bustKennedy Street
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

