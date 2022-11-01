Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police to speak on reports of cannabis edibles found in Halloween candy

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 11:50 am
Winnipeg police say this candy-themed edible cannabis product was given out to a child on Halloween.
Winnipeg police say this candy-themed edible cannabis product was given out to a child on Halloween. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are set to make an announcement Tuesday morning about multiple reports they say they’ve received of cannabis edibles being discovered in children’s Halloween goodies.

Police say the items, which were reported by parents whose kids were trick-or-treating in the south Tuxedo area, are labelled as “Medicated Nerds Rope Bites,” with a stamp on the label stating they contain 600 milligrams of THC.

Story continues below advertisement

The item pictured in an image provided by police is not legally available at licensed cannabis stores in Manitoba, as prohibitions set out in the federal Cannabis Act ban products that have an appearance that could appeal to young people.

Trending Now

According to the act, it’s prohibited to sell products that incorporate “colour, lettering or design that evokes a food product associated with young persons,” or to sell a product that evokes, including through similar branding elements “popular toys or games related to young persons, sporting equipment or candies, etc.”

Packaging for legal cannabis products also requires a standardized Canadian cannabis symbol — which does not appear on the image provided by police — as well as a bilingual health warning and associated product information.

Global News will stream the news conference, which begins at 11:30 a.m., on this page.

Click to play video: 'City of Winnipeg enacts new licence requirement for medical cannabis growers'
City of Winnipeg enacts new licence requirement for medical cannabis growers
Winnipeg policeCannabisHalloweenWinnipeg Police ServiceCannabis ediblesTuxedoedibles in Halloween candy
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers