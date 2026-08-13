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Crime

Saskatoon police investigate homicide after man found dead at apartment

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 11:15 am
1 min read
Saskatoon police said it is investigating the city's ninth homicide of 2026 after a 25-year-old was found dead at an apartment. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said it is investigating the city's ninth homicide of 2026 after a man was found dead at an apartment. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Police in Saskatoon are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man was found dead in an apartment.

The man was found when officers responded to a welfare check at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the 2300 block of 17th Street West, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

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An autopsy deemed his manner of death to be homicide on Wednesday, the news release added.

Saskatoon police said its major crime section’s investigation into the death is ongoing. This was the city’s ninth homicide this year.

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