Fire

Firefighters remind Calgarians to check home smoke alarms after early morning fire

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 2, 2023 1:33 pm
A Calgary Fire Department fire fighter drives a fire truck in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Fire Department fire fighter drives a fire truck in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC/TXB
Calgary’s firefighters are reminding residents to regularly check their smoke detectors after an early morning fire on Thursday.

According to a news release, firefighters received calls from residents in the area about a basement fire in the Lake Bonavista neighbourhood that was growing quickly. Other callers reported dark smoke and flames from a basement window.

Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived and crews quickly attacked the fire, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Read more: Fire breaks out Wednesday morning at unoccupied home in NW Calgary

Two residents of the basement complex escaped with some smoke inhalation and were assessed by EMS paramedics. They were not taken to hospital, CFD said.

Trending Now

The two people said their smoke alarms alerted them to the fire, according to the CFD.

Fire crews found a dog inside the home and tried to resuscitate it. However, the dog died from his injuries.

Read more: Calgary fire crews dampen flames at detached garage fire in Killarney

CFD said a fire investigator is trying to determine the cause of the fire but it is not considered suspicious at this time.

Firefighters are reminding Calgarians to regularly check their smoke alarms to see if they are working.

