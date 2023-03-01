Province planning to bring 350 nurses to Manitoba after recruiting mission in Philippines

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba delegation has returned from the Philippines and it’s bringing with it some help for Manitoba’s ailing health-care system.

The government said the five-day visit exceeded expectations and they were able to provide 350 letters of intent to nurses, which was more than they hoped.

This includes 190 registered nurses, 110 health-care aides, and 50 licensed practical nurse equivalents.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon says the nurses were more than excited to jump at the opportunity, as some even have family here.

“Philippine health care professionals want to come to Manitoba,” Gordon said. “Our government committed to providing a welcoming streamlined and reasonable process to ensure that internationally educated health care providers are able to practice their passion and excel in our health care system.”

READ MORE: Manitoba nursing recruitment trip underway in Philippines

Ken Borce, CancerCare’s chief of clinical operations and an immigrant from the Philippines, says the next steps for the nurses will include an immigration interview, confirmation of English language requirements, and discussion of the timing of their clinical competency assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

“While each of their journeys will differ slightly, the support and warm welcome they will receive when they arrive in Manitoba will not,” Borce said.

Now this means the Philippines will be without hundreds of nurses, and when questioned about the ethics of taking health-care workers from other countries, Gordon said Manitoba and the Philippines have a Memorandum of Understanding Agreement.

It’s been used before, and now it’s being used again.

“It’s very much a give and take relationship,” said Gordon. “And so we are in talks at the moment with the Philippine government as well as the Canadian government on how we can give back to the Philippines.”

Gordon previously said she hopes the nurses can begin working in the system in the summer.