Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Province planning to bring 350 nurses to Manitoba after recruiting mission in Philippines

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 10:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Nurse recruiting mission in Philippines a success'
Nurse recruiting mission in Philippines a success
The province says its trip to the Philippines to recruit nurses exceeded expectations and it's planning on bringing 350 nurses to Manitoba.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba delegation has returned from the Philippines and it’s bringing with it some help for Manitoba’s ailing health-care system.

The government said the five-day visit exceeded expectations and they were able to provide 350 letters of intent to nurses, which was more than they hoped.

This includes 190 registered nurses, 110 health-care aides, and 50 licensed practical nurse equivalents.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon says the nurses were more than excited to jump at the opportunity, as some even have family here.

“Philippine health care professionals want to come to Manitoba,” Gordon said. “Our government committed to providing a welcoming streamlined and reasonable process to ensure that internationally educated health care providers are able to practice their passion and excel in our health care system.”

Trending Now

READ MORE: Manitoba nursing recruitment trip underway in Philippines

Ken Borce, CancerCare’s chief of clinical operations and an immigrant from the Philippines, says the next steps for the nurses  will include an immigration interview, confirmation of English language requirements, and discussion of the timing of their clinical competency assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

“While each of their journeys will differ slightly, the support and warm welcome they will receive when they arrive in Manitoba will not,” Borce said.

Now this means the Philippines will be without hundreds of nurses, and when questioned about the ethics of taking health-care workers from other countries, Gordon said Manitoba and the Philippines have a Memorandum of Understanding Agreement.

It’s been used before, and now it’s being used again.

“It’s very much a give and take relationship,” said Gordon. “And so we are in talks at the moment with the Philippine government as well as the Canadian government on how we can give back to the Philippines.”

Gordon previously said she hopes the nurses can begin working in the system in the summer.

ManitobaHealth CarePhilippinesNursesRecruiting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers