Canada

Multiple injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 8:39 pm
Backcountry enthusiasts are being warned of avalanche dangers in what is shaping up to be a particularly bad year for slides in British Columbia. View image in full screen
Backcountry enthusiasts are being warned of avalanche dangers in what is shaping up to be a particularly bad year for slides in British Columbia. Global News
Multiple people were injured in an avalanche near Invermere, B.C. on Wednesday.

RK Heliski, the company involved in the incident, said nine guests and one guide were caught in the slide, which happened about 30 km southwest of the Kootenay community.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it was called at 11:45 a.m. about the slide.

Read more: Long weekend avalanche warning issued in B.C. amid deadly season

Four ambulances were deployed to meet helicopters at Invermere, and transported four patients to hospital, it said.

The severity of their injuries and whether anyone else was unaccounted for remains unclear.

Backcountry users warned of dangerous and unstable snowpack across B.C.

Avalanche Canada confirmed preliminary reports of a slide near Invermere, but said it did not have further information.

The organization currently lists the danger rating in the region’s alpine as “considerable.”

Read more: Fatal slide near Golden brings B.C.’s 2023 avalanche death toll to 9

“Steer clear of freshly wind loaded features. Wind slabs are expected to remain reactive to human triggers,” Avalanche Canada said on its website.

“Avoid thin and rocky start zones, especially in the alpine and upper treeline where deeply buried weak layers remain concerning.”

British Columbia is in the midst of one of its deadliest avalanche seasons in years, with nine fatalities already reported since the new year.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

