Police seek SUV in Dunnville hit and run that sent pedestrian to hospital

OPP are seeking to identify a vehicle and driver connected with a mid-February hit and run in Dunnville, Ont., that sent a person to hospital.

Investigators have connected a small white Hyundai Tucson sport utility vehicle, captured on a surveillance camera, with a fail-to-remain crash around 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 on Broad Street East, east of Chestnut Street.

If YOU know anyone with a 2016 to 2021 white Hyundai Tuscon that now has passenger side damage to the fender and door mirror and is looking to get it repaired, pick up that phone and call the @OPP. We would like to hear from you! @HaldimandCounty #HaldimandOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/v6bD5XY8xB — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 1, 2023

Police say the victim was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries and was still in hospital as of the end of February.

Const. Ed Sanchuk said the vehicle appears to be a Tucson manufactured between 2016 and 2021.

“It will have passenger-side damage to the front quarter panel and passenger door mirror,” Sanchuk said in a social media post.

Detectives are asking residents in Hamilton, Haldimand and Niagara Region as well as automotive repair facilities, scrap yards and tow truck operators to contact authorities if they dealt with a vehicle matching the description.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.