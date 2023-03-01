Menu

Crime

Police seek SUV in Dunnville hit and run that sent pedestrian to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 12:11 pm
Surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle in Dunville, Ont., hit and run from Feb. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle in Dunville, Ont., hit and run from Feb. 17, 2023. @OPP_WR / Twitter
OPP are seeking to identify a vehicle and driver connected with a mid-February hit and run in Dunnville, Ont., that sent a person to hospital.

Investigators have connected a small white Hyundai Tucson sport utility vehicle, captured on a surveillance camera, with a fail-to-remain crash around 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 on Broad Street East, east of Chestnut Street.

Police say the victim was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries and was still in hospital as of the end of February.

Const. Ed Sanchuk said the vehicle appears to be a Tucson manufactured between 2016 and 2021.

“It will have passenger-side damage to the front quarter panel and passenger door mirror,” Sanchuk said in a social media post.

Read more: Niagara police charge 3, seek another following shooting and kidnapping in Wainfleet

Detectives are asking residents in Hamilton, Haldimand and Niagara Region as well as automotive repair facilities, scrap yards and tow truck operators to contact authorities if they dealt with a vehicle matching the description.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP or Crime Stoppers.

