Niagara police charge 3, seek another following shooting and kidnapping in Wainfleet

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say they have charged three people in connection with a shooting and alleged armed kidnapping in Wainfleet, Ont.

Investigators say the occurrence began after two youths were taken against their will, by males brandishing firearms and knives, to a rural residence in the area of Concession Road 6 and Wellandport Road Tuesday afternoon.

Not long after arriving, at least one shot was fired during an altercation at the home.

Police say suspects attempted to flee the area before officers arrived but a vehicle they were driving became stuck in a ditch, stranding four of the accused in the largely rural area.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while two others became the subject of a search that forced authorities to issue a shelter-in-place alert to nearby residents. The two suspects would eventually be tracked down by a canine unit and helicopter following a four-hour search.

Story continues below advertisement

A fourth suspect was not located and is still at large as of Wednesday morning, according to detectives.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

Attn. Wainfleet The search for the final suspect has concluded. The suspect was not located. The shelter in place has now been lifted. Thank you for your patience. Detectives will continue to investigate this incident. A media release will be issued in the morning. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 1, 2023

A pair of 16-year-olds, one from Pelham and another from Niagara Falls, are facing four charges each including kidnapping and use of a firearm.

Another man, a 20-year-old from St. Catharines, is facing the same four offences.

Police have not yet released a description or any other information on the outstanding suspect.