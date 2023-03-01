Menu

Crime

Niagara police charge 3, seek another following shooting and kidnapping in Wainfleet

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 10:03 am
Niagara police have charged three people in connection with a Feb. 28, 2023 shooting and kidnappings in Wainfleet, Ont. View image in full screen
Niagara police have charged three people in connection with a Feb. 28, 2023 shooting and kidnappings in Wainfleet, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News
Niagara Regional Police say they have charged three people in connection with a shooting and alleged armed kidnapping in Wainfleet, Ont.

Investigators say the occurrence began after two youths were taken against their will, by males brandishing firearms and knives, to a rural residence in the area of Concession Road 6 and Wellandport Road Tuesday afternoon.

Not long after arriving, at least one shot was fired during an altercation at the home.

Police say suspects attempted to flee the area before officers arrived but a vehicle they were driving became stuck in a ditch, stranding four of the accused in the largely rural area.

Read more: Police seek suspect in Wainfleet, Ont. shooting

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while two others became the subject of a search that forced authorities to issue a shelter-in-place alert to nearby residents. The two suspects would eventually be tracked down by a canine unit and helicopter following a four-hour search.

A fourth suspect was not located and is still at large as of Wednesday morning, according to detectives.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

A pair of 16-year-olds, one from Pelham and another from Niagara Falls, are facing four charges each including kidnapping and use of a firearm.

Another man, a 20-year-old from St. Catharines, is facing the same four offences.

Police have not yet released a description or any other information on the outstanding suspect.

CrimeShootingOPPOntario Provincial PoliceNiagara Regional PoliceKidnappingPort ColborneWainfleetconcession road 6Wellandport Road
