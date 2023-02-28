Halifax-area student charged after report of weapons at school

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old was arrested after it was reported that a student in Dartmouth had weapons at school on Monday.

Police said they were called at around 1:30 p.m. to the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre’s Dartmouth campus on Pinecrest Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, the teen had already left the school, but the youth was found “a short time later” and arrested.

According to a release, officers seized a replica firearm, as well as two knives that the student allegedly left at the school.

The youth is set to face two charges, including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and mischief.

Police said the 17-year-old will appear in court at a later date.