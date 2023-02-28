Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax-area student charged after report of weapons at school

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 28'
Global News Morning Halifax: February 28
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax Regional Police say a 17-year-old was arrested after it was reported that a student in Dartmouth had weapons at school on Monday.

Police said they were called at around 1:30 p.m. to the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre’s Dartmouth campus on Pinecrest Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, the teen had already left the school, but the youth was found “a short time later” and arrested.

Trending Now

Read more: Arrests made in drug bust allegedly tied to organized crime, 4 provinces

According to a release, officers seized a replica firearm, as well as two knives that the student allegedly left at the school.

The youth is set to face two charges, including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the 17-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

Halifax Regional PoliceBedford and Forsyth Education CentreBedford and Forsyth Education Centre student arrestedBedford and Forsyth Education Centre weaponBedford student arrestedHalifax student arrestedweapon at school
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers