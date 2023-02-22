Menu

Canada

Arrests made in drug bust allegedly tied to organized crime, 4 provinces

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 9:47 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 22'
Global News Morning Halifax: February 22
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.
Police in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. have arrested four people for alleged drug trafficking offences, after a three-month investigation dubbed “Operation Highspeed.”

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said those arrested have “ties to organized crime” and officers seized cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin capsules, paraphernalia and cash.

It said the RCMP federal intelligence unit in Nova Scotia began the investigation into the movement of drugs between the three Maritime provinces and Ontario in November 2022.

On Jan. 16, it said members of the RCMP crime reduction unit in P.E.I. arrested two men at a bus depot in Charlottetown, during which a package containing 300 grams of cocaine was seized.

Later that day, members of the federal intelligence unit in Nova Scotia arrested a man and a woman at a bus depot in Halifax.

On Jan. 17, the release said officers in P.E.I. executed a search warrant at a home on Route 18a in Murray Harbour, where “further evidence of drug trafficking was seized.”

Meanwhile in Nova Scotia, officers executed search warrants that day at a business on Inglis Street in Halifax, as well as an apartment on the Bedford Highway, a home on Armenia Drive in Bedford, and on a 2010 Toyota Prius.

“During these searches RCMP investigators located and seized 1.3 kg of cocaine, 2 kg of MDMA, approximately 4,000 psilocybin capsules, $45,000 in cash, packaging and drug paraphernalia.”

The RCMP have arrested four people and seized a number of drugs after an investigation dubbed ‘Operation Highspeed.’ View image in full screen
The RCMP have arrested four people and seized a number of drugs after an investigation dubbed ‘Operation Highspeed.’. Callum Smith/Global News

The four people arrested have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at later dates.

A 53-year-old man from Murray Harbour, P.E.I., is expected to be charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking a controlled substance.

A 41-year-old man from Lower Montague, P.E.I., is expected to be charged with conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking a controlled substance.

A 28-year-old Halifax man is expected to be charged with trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of property obtained by crime.

And a 27-year-old woman from Halifax is expected to be charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The release said investigators are also searching for another 28-year-old man from Halifax as part of the investigation, who is expected to be charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of trafficking a controlled substance.

