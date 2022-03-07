Menu

Crime

N.S. man, 75, charged with drug trafficking, possession of stolen property

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 1:18 pm
A 75-year-old man from Blockhouse is facing numerous charges. View image in full screen
A 75-year-old man from Blockhouse is facing numerous charges. Nova Scotia RCMP

A 75-year-old man is facing numerous charges after an RCMP bust at a home in Blockhouse, N.S., last week.

In a release Monday, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police executed a search warrant at a home on Northwest Road in Blockhouse the morning of March 3 following an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Lunenburg County.

They arrested a 75-year-old man and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, weapons, and electronic devices.

“Also seized during the search was a substantial quantity of stolen property including an ATV, an outboard motor, chain saws, power tools, construction equipment, bicycles, jewelry, liquor and consumer electronics,” the release said.

‘Investigators are currently processing the property and attempting to locate the owners.”

A number of stolen goods were found at the residence in Blockhouse. View image in full screen
A number of stolen goods were found at the residence in Blockhouse. Nova Scotia RCMP

The man, who was not named in the release, was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on July 13, 2022.

He is expected to face the following charges:

  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts);
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
  • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace;
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to a court order;
  • Possession of unstamped tobacco.

The investigation was carried out by the South Shore integrated street crime enforcement unit, with assistance from the Lunenburg district RCMP, the Bridgewater Police Service, and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

