Canada

Nova Scotia RCMP charge 4 with production of cocaine, trafficking

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP missed gunman by mere moments' RCMP missed gunman by mere moments
Nova Scotia RCMP officers were just minutes away from capturing the gunman the morning of Sunday, April 19, 2020, the Mass Casualty Commission said during the inquiry Thursday. Graeme Benjamin reports. – Mar 31, 2022

Four people in Nova Scotia are facing numerous charges related to the production of cocaine, robbery and firearms.

RCMP say its West Hants unit began a drug trafficking investigation related to cocaine in October 2021, which involved a 53-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, both from Garlands Crossing.

Police say they identified a home where drugs were being sold.

On April 4, police say three people were involved in a home invasion in White Rock, N.S., in Kings County. RCMP say the invaders assaulted a 29-year-old woman who was known to them. They also allege the attackers threatened to kill her and stole her cellphone.

Read more: 2 men released after shootings in East Preston, N.S. prompted emergency alert

Three days later, Kings County RCMP arrested two men in relation to the home invasion and executed a search warrant. According to a release, they seized a handgun, three replica handguns, ammunition, cocaine, scales, packaging, drug paraphernalia and cell phones.

The two arrested were 35-year-old Trevor Atwell and 31-year-old Joshua Manning.

Trending Stories

At the same time, RCMP in West Hants executed a search warrant in Garlands Crossing in relation to both the ongoing drug trafficking investigation and the April 4 home invasion.

Police say they seized a stun gun, cocaine, scales, packaging, drug paraphernalia, cash, cell phones and a laptop.

They also arrested 60-year-old Guy Gosselin and a 53-year-old Lorrie Bonang.

Read more: Canadian wastewater study shows highest use of cannabis, ecstasy, cocaine in Halifax

Gosselin faces three charges related to drug trafficking and a charge of possessing property obtained by crime.

Bonang faces 13 charges, among them robbery, assault, and charges related to weapons and drug trafficking.

Atwell faces 11 charges, including robbery, assault, uttering threats, and charges related to weapons and trafficking

Manning faces five charges related to weapons and trafficking.

“Together, investigators gathered evidence, and assessed and analyzed information to establish the facts that led to these charges. The ultimate outcome is safer communities from which we all benefit,” said Insp. Kurt Kamotzki, officer in charge of Kings District RCMP, in a news release.

Bonang and Atwell have been remanded in custody and are set to appear in custody on April 11 and April 12, respectively.

Manning and Gosselin were released on conditions, and are set to appear in court on May 10 and May 17, respectively.

