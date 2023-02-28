Menu

Headline link
Canada

New bus service coming to Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 12:48 pm
A new bus service is expanding its route to include Kingston. View image in full screen
A new bus service is expanding its route to include Kingston. Flixbus
A new bus service is coming to Kingston that will further connect it along the 401 corridor to Kitchener.

The German company Flixbus will offer its first ride to Kitchener on March 2, with stops in Belleville, Whitby-Oshawa, Scarborough, Toronto Union Station, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Kitchener Downtown and the University of Waterloo.

“Kingston is a new market for us and we wanted to connect this city with our Toronto Union Station hub for easy transfers, provide direct airport connections from Kingston and Kitchener to Toronto Pearson and add another departure on our Kitchener-Toronto route that has been popular with students in the Kitchener area,” Flixbus PR manager Sean Haft said in an email to Global News.

Read more: Icy runway to blame for 2021 runway overrun at Kingston, Ont. airport

The new line will run five days per week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and will have a downtown location at 275 Wellington St., with FlixBus’s network now encompassing stops as far west as Windsor and as far east as Ottawa.

The entire FlixBus network comprises and is driven by local bus partners, many of which are family-owned. Riding with FlixBus means customers are helping to support these local businesses and play a part in giving back to the community that these partners serve.

FlixBus’s Kingston-Kitchener route will be run by Kingston-based McCoy Bus Service.

