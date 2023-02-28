Icy runway to blame for 2021 runway overrun at Kingston, Ont. airport

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board has determined that an icy runway caused a plane to overrun the runway at Kingston’s airport in late 2021.

The aircraft operated by IMP group left Montreal on Nov. 30 of that year for Kingston.

The flight crew had checked runway conditions which were listed as wet but safe to land.

The TSB says there was a flash freeze prior to the plane’s arrival.

On landing, despite applying maximum braking, the plane slid off the runway and into a field.

No one was injured and the plane was still safe to fly.

