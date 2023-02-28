Man, 55, charged in connection with historical sexual assault in Whitby: police

See more sharing options

A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in Whitby, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said in January, a 32-year-old victim came forward with allegations “of a sexual nature” against the suspect.

Police said the owner of Chatterpaul’s restaurant on Brock Street North allegedly touched the victim inappropriately at work.

According to police, the allegations date back to 2010.

Police said 55-year-old James Chatterpaul from Whitby has been charge with sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking.

Officers said investigators want to ensure there a no additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.