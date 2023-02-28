Menu

Crime

Man, 55, charged in connection with historical sexual assault in Whitby: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 12:13 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in Whitby, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said in January, a 32-year-old victim came forward with allegations “of a sexual nature” against the suspect.

Police said the owner of Chatterpaul’s restaurant on Brock Street North allegedly touched the victim inappropriately at work.

According to police, the allegations date back to 2010.

Read more: Driver suffers medical episode, leading to multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa

Police said 55-year-old James Chatterpaul from Whitby has been charge with sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking.

Officers said investigators want to ensure there a no additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

