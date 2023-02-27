Menu

Canada

Driver suffers medical episode, leading to multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 10:14 am
Police said they responded to the crash at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police said they responded to the crash at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. Durham Regional Police
A 62-year-old driver suffered a medical episode in Oshawa Sunday morning, leading to a head-on multi-vehicle crash, police say.

Durham Regional Police said emergency crews responded at around 11:45 a.m. to the scene on Gibb Street near Grenfell Street, east of Stevenson Road South.

Police said a 62-year-old man was driving west on Gibb Street when he suffered a medical episode.

He then crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a vehicle, police said, and that vehicle then struck another eastbound vehicle.

The man was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition and later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital for additional treatment.

The other individuals involved were reported to have suffered minor injuries.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

