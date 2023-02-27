Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. Liberals call out government’s plan to offer one free counselling session

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 11:21 am
Click to play video: '5 provinces reach health-care deal with federal government'
5 provinces reach health-care deal with federal government
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Ontario, Nova Scotia, PEI, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador have all agreed, in principle, to the government's health-care plan. Since the beginning of the month, the focus has been to get bi-lateral agreements in places with all provinces and territories. Katherine Ward has more on today's announcement.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s official Opposition is criticizing the province’s recent announcement that it will pay for a single one-hour counselling session for residents.

The Liberal party’s mental health critic says a one-hour appointment is not nearly enough to address people’s needs.

Rafah DiCostanzo says that five or more sessions are typically necessary for counselling to have an impact, adding that a single session does not carry much value if therapy isn’t continued.

Read more: New patient medical information system coming to N.S. in $365M contract

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government said last week that it will spend $2.3 million a year for one free session of individual, couples or family counselling that can be conducted by phone, online or in-person in Halifax, Sydney, Kentville and New Glasgow.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

DiCostanzo says the government’s plan is an expensive “Band-Aid fix.”

The province says the free counselling session will complement existing virtual mental health tools available through Nova Scotia Health’s mental health and addictions website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia hospital holds job fair in African Nova Scotian community'
Nova Scotia hospital holds job fair in African Nova Scotian community
Mental HealthNova Scotia Health CareHealth care crisisNova Scotia Mental Healthnova scotia health planFree CounsellingRafah DiCostanzoFree Therapy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers