New patient medical information system coming to N.S. in $365M contract

The Nova Scotia government says new technology to make accessing medical information easier for health care professionals is coming in 2025.

The One Person One Record system, set to launch in two years, will replace and connect more than 80 systems that staff currently use to record and access patient information.

According to the province, health-care professionals in Nova Scotia currently have to log into at least five systems to get a patient’s full health information — many of which are outdated and slow.

Amanda Tinning, a nurse practitioner for the Home Transitional Heart Failure Clinic, said in a release this is a “solution that is needed to change how our healthcare system communicates patient information between health professionals and services.”

Tanning said the One Person One Record system will allow health workers like her to communicate information more effectively.

“As a nurse practitioner, I need access to patient information and to communicate information in minutes, not days.”

The new system will be provided by integrated health information technology supplier Oracle Cerner. Nova Scotia’s 10-year contract with the company comes at a hefty price — $365 million.

The provincial government said Wednesday this move will advance its plan to improve the struggling health-care system in Nova Scotia.

Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson said this system will provide better and faster care to Nova Scotians.

“It’s a big investment, but once fully implemented it can save time, provide more and better emergency care, reduce wait times for surgeries, cut down on duplicate and costly testing,” Thompson said in the release.

She also added it could make the province a more attractive option for health-care workers.