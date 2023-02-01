Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New patient medical information system coming to N.S. in $365M contract

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Future of healthcare top-of-mind at Halifax Chamber of Commerce forum'
Future of healthcare top-of-mind at Halifax Chamber of Commerce forum
The future of healthcare was on the table today at a forum hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce. The health minister and CEO of Nova Scotia Health faced questions on the future of care in the province in front of a packed audience. Skye Bryden-Blom reports – Jan 20, 2023

The Nova Scotia government says new technology to make accessing medical information easier for health care professionals is coming in 2025.

The One Person One Record system, set to launch in two years, will replace and connect more than 80 systems that staff currently use to record and access patient information.

According to the province, health-care professionals in Nova Scotia currently have to log into at least five systems to get a patient’s full health information — many of which are outdated and slow.

Read more:  N.S. premier says he’s ‘open to anything’ when it comes to improving health care

Read next: ‘It was my heart’: Women with heart disease face barriers to care in Canada, report says

Amanda Tinning, a nurse practitioner for the Home Transitional Heart Failure Clinic, said in a release this is a “solution that is needed to change how our healthcare system communicates patient information between health professionals and services.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tanning said the One Person One Record system will allow health workers like her to communicate information more effectively.

“As a nurse practitioner, I need access to patient information and to communicate information in minutes, not days.”

Click to play video: 'Medical school ‘finally’ coming to Cape Breton by fall 2025: premier'
Medical school ‘finally’ coming to Cape Breton by fall 2025: premier

The new system will be provided by integrated health information technology supplier Oracle Cerner. Nova Scotia’s 10-year contract with the company comes at a hefty price — $365 million.

Trending Now

The provincial government said Wednesday this move will advance its plan to improve the struggling health-care system in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson said this system will provide better and faster care to Nova Scotians.

“It’s a big investment, but once fully implemented it can save time, provide more and better emergency care, reduce wait times for surgeries, cut down on duplicate and costly testing,” Thompson said in the release.

She also added it could make the province a more attractive option for health-care workers.

Read more: N.S. unveils emergency room plan, nurse practitioners to deliver care in ERs

Read next: Health Canada reviewing safety of breastfeeding drug domperidone

Nova Scotia healthHealth care crisisMichelle Thompson.Health budgetnova scotia health planPatient Informationmedical information systemNova Scotia patient recordOne Person One Record
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers