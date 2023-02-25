Menu

Fire

1 dead, 2 still unaccounted for after house fire in Pikangikum First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2023 11:30 am
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario says one person is dead and two others are unaccounted for after a house fire erupted in the community earlier this week.

The chief of Pikangikum First Nation, which is located 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, issued a statement saying the community is devastated after a home was found engulfed in flames Wednesday evening.

Chief Shirley Lynne Keeper said fire trucks that could have helped douse the flames earlier were frozen, as the community does not have an adequate building to shelter them.

Read more: Girl dies in First Nation fire, NAN says action needed to prevent future tragedies

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A spokesperson for the First Nation says Pikangikum Peacekeepers and Ontario Provincial Police are still holding the scene as they look for the two missing people and work to contain the fire, which has flared up a few times since Wednesday.

Keeper says the First Nation’s ability to fight structural fires has not changed since a 2016 blaze killed a family of nine, including an infant.

She says Pikangikum’s residents are feeling hopeless and is calling on the government to provide proper fire services to the community of 4,000 people.

OntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceFirst NationThunder BayPikangikum First NationNorthwestern OntarioLynne Keeper
© 2023 The Canadian Press

