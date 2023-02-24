‘Some injuries’ as crews respond to explosion, underground electrical fire in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to downtown Vancouver Friday evening to an explosion and “underground electrical vault fire.”

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services was responding, and working to protect buildings, Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry wrote on Twitter.

Fry said there were “some injuries” reported from the original explosion. Crews were working with police, paramedics and and BC Hydro, she said.

Pictures and video posted to social media showed large flames shooting from the ground in front of the JJ Bean café on Burrard Street near Hastings Street.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion before the fire broke out.

Vancouver police said traffic was affected in the area and that some buildings had been evacuated.

The explosion was not believed to be criminal in nature, and firefighters were investigating the cause, police said.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim posted to Twitter that there was an “active fire” in front of the Marine Building, and urged people to stay away from the area.

“We hope everyone is safe and are currently waiting to learn more,” Sim wrote.

TransLink said Waterfront Station was closed due to a police incident in the area, with Expo Line trains terminating at Stadium-Chinatown station and Canada Line trains terminating at the Olympic Village Station.

Global News is seeking details from Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services and Vancouver police.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

