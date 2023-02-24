Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Variety Show of Hearts 2023: Helping children across B.C.

After launching on Global News Hour at 6 on Thursday, Feb. 23, viewers will continue to be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families who they’ve helped in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 26.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the 57th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thousands of Indigenous people in B.C. are learning their languages: study

The study, named Report on the Status of B.C. First Nations Languages, shows that 3,000 Indigenous people have begun learning their languages in the province over the last four years.

“It is great to see the positive impact of increased funding from both levels of government on the number of First Nations language speakers and learners in communities across B.C.,” said Tracey Herbert, First Peoples’ Cultural Council’s CEO.

Okanagan police dog lauded for ‘impressive career’ tracking down suspects, snuffing out trouble

In a press release issued Friday, Vernon RCMP said after seven years of “distinguished service, Police Service Dog Hawkes” is hanging up his harness and retiring.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the press release, Hawkes was born in Innisfail, Alta., on Sept. 1, 2015.

B.C. Olympian’s gold medals restored 43 years after they were stolen

More than four decades after they were stolen, gold medals once again adorn the tribute to Percy Williams at the BC Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver.

Williams won double gold for Canada at the 1928 Olympics in the 100-metre and 200-metre dash, becoming just the third athlete in history to win both events. Williams was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1966 where his medals were on display until they were stolen in 1980. They have never been recovered.

Good Samaritans rescue injured cat found on B.C. logging road

An injured cat found on a B.C. logging road will soon be available for adoption.

When he’s fully healthy, though, after undergoing needed and sudden surgery.

The BC SPCA says Wilson, a senior tabby, was rescued near Cranbrook by two Good Samaritans who spotted him 14 kilometres into a logging road.

“They spotted something strange in the snow and went to investigate,” said Tia Yakimovitch, animal care supervisor at the East Kootenay BC SPCA branch

Story continues below advertisement

“As they got closer, they realized it was a cat and immediately brought him to our animal centre.”