Variety Show of Hearts 2023: Helping children across B.C.

The Variety Show of Hearts is back on Global BC!

Launching on Global News Hour at 6 on Thursday, Feb. 23, viewers will be treated to stories of hope, courage and resilience from children and families who they’ve helped in 2022.

The stories will then continue on all of Global’s newscasts on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 26.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the 57th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon will air from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This will celebrate children of all abilities and ensure that every child across the province has the brightest possible future.

The event will also be livestreamed above.

The Show of Hearts will be hosted by Global BC’s Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Paul Haysom, Sonia Sunger, Mark Madryga and Michael Newman, CFOX’s Karen Khunkhun and Rock 101’s Kiah Tucker along with Todd Talbot.

Joining them will be Alvin Law, Marco Pasqua, Howard Blank and Jessica McCready as well as Variety Youth Champions, Esabella Strickland, Kaitlyn Lye and Jayden and Ashton.

Making their Show of Hearts debut will be special guests, Sarah McLachlan and Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley. Also performing will be pop-rock singer Fefe Dobson and Coquitlam’s own Tyler Shaw.

How to donate

Right now, over 1,100 kids are waiting to hear if Variety can help provide the critical support they need so your gift has never been more important. Donations up to $850,000 will be matched.

Click here to donate