B.C. Olympian’s gold medals restored 43 years after they were stolen

More than four decades after they were stolen, gold medals once again adorn the tribute to Percy Williams at the BC Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver.

Williams won double gold for Canada at the 1928 Olympics in the 100 metre and 200 metre dash, becoming just the third athlete in history to win both events. Williams was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1966 where his medals were on display until they were stolen in 1980. They have never been recovered.

Due to the unusual circumstances, the International Olympic Committee agreed to recreate the medals at the request of Williams’ family, based on the original specifications from the Amsterdam Games.

“I am thrilled the Olympic committee can replace Percy’s medals and restore the memory of his contribution to Canadian history,” said Williams’ 102-year-old cousin-in-law Della Riedel in a video released by the Hall of Fame. She was eight years old when Williams took gold.

“We are very happy to have played a small part in renewing Percy’s story,” said Tracey Mead, a member of Williams’ extended family who was on hand at BC Place to donate the medals to the Hall of Fame. “He was a great Canadian athlete and now his accomplishments will be back on display.

“We felt compelled to put his recognition back in place not only because of our family connection but also so people don’t forget this great man.”

View image in full screen The parade for Percy Williams in 1928 was the largest Vancouver had ever seen. Vancouver Public Library

Williams started running at the age of 16, one year after he was told to refrain from sports due to acute rheumatic fever. In 1928, he waited tables to raise money to pay his own way to the Olympic trials in Hamilton, Ontario.

Williams’ victory at the Olympics was so unexpected, officials didn’t have a Canadian flag or national anthem for the medal ceremony.

He returned to a hero’s welcome, greeted by 25,000 people at the train station. It was the largest parade Vancouver had ever seen.

“Without a doubt, Percy Williams is one of the most underappreciated Canadian Olympic athletes of all time,” said BC Sports Hall of Fame Curator Jason Beck in a statement. “The recreation of Percy’s Amsterdam 1928 Olympic gold medals returns the spotlight within the BC Sports Hall of Fame to one of the more incredible underdog stories in the history of B.C. sport.”