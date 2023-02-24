Okanagan police dog lauded for ‘impressive career’ tracking down suspects, snuffing out trouble

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., police service dog that used his sniffer to suss out suspects and snuff out trouble is off to more peaceful adventures.

In a press release issued Friday, Vernon RCMP said after seven years of “distinguished service, Police Service Dog Hawkes” is hanging up his harness and retiring.

According to the press release, Hawkes was born in Innisfail, Alta., on Sept. 1, 2015.

“After completing his training, he was paired with his fur-ever handler, Cpl. Kyle and went on to have an impressive career in the sun and snow serving communities in the Peace and Okanagan regions of British Columbia,” RCMP said.

“Through his career, Hawkes found many missing people, helped police locate evidence, drugs, and other property, and is also credited with tracking and aiding in the apprehension of numerous dangerous suspects.”