Good Samaritans rescue injured cat found on B.C. logging road

An injured cat found on a B.C. logging road will soon be available for adoption.

When he’s fully healthy, though, after undergoing needed and sudden surgery.

The BC SPCA says Wilson, a senior tabby, was rescued near Cranbrook by two Good Samaritans who spotted him 14 kilometres into a logging road.

“They spotted something strange in the snow and went to investigate,” said Tia Yakimovitch, animal care supervisor at the East Kootenay BC SPCA branch

“As they got closer, they realized it was a cat and immediately brought him to our animal centre.”

The SPCA says staff noticed a horrible smell and saw an open, circular wound on Wilson’s chest.

The cat was quickly transported to a local veterinarian for emergency surgery, with the wound proving to be more serious than it looked.

“The wound went into his abdomen and they had to remove a lot of dead and dying tissue,” said Yakimovitch.

Wilson was then sent to a foster home, where more health issues were uncovered.

“There were problems with his stomach incision, and, while they were examining him, the vet discovered a new leg lesion,” said Yakimovitch.

An open wound also appeared on his tail, with the SPCA believing Wilson experienced injuries from being trapped somewhere in the province’s recent cold snap.

His tail had to be amputated and, despite daily wound-cleaning visits, the SPCA says Wilson has shown a positive attitude.

Wilson returned to the animal centre where his care continued with daily wound cleaning and visits to the veterinarian for bandage changes. “Despite all that he has been through, Wilson has the most positive attitude and the best personality,” says Yakimovitch.

“He gets up to greet staff and volunteers at his kennel door every time they walk in the room,” said Yakimovitch, “and he loves head scritches and sitting on laps.”

