Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Convicted Nova Scotia murderer’s stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax jury finds William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder'
Halifax jury finds William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Halifax found William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson on Saturday. The verdict comes nearly three years after Sandeson's original verdict from 2017 was overturned in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal found a mistrial should have been granted.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.

The lawyer who represents the victim’s family says the cryptocurrency could be worth more than $200,000.

Last Saturday, a jury declared William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Taylor Samson, a 22-year-old physics student at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Read more: William Sandeson found guilty of second-degree murder in 2015 death of Taylor Samson

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Before his six-week trial began, Sandeson applied to the court to have his Dell laptop returned to him while he was in custody awaiting a second trial — he was convicted of first-degree murder after the first trial, but the verdict was overturned on appeal.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In October 2022, Sandeson told the court his bitcoin account was worth between $8,000 and $10,000.

James Goodwin, a lawyer who represents Samson’s family, says the court eventually approved Sandeson’s request for the laptop, but Goodwin was granted an interim injunction blocking the move in December 2022 — and the court will revisit the issue in May.

Read more: Family of Taylor Samson file wrongful death lawsuit against William Sandeson

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Samson’s mother, Linda Boutilier, and her other son, Connor Samson, have filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Sandeson.

Goodwin says his clients are claiming special and general damages, and he says they want to make sure Sandeson’s cryptocurrency remains available to the court if the family wins the civil lawsuit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.

bitcoincryptocurrencyTaylor SamsonWilliam SandesonSandesonlinda boutilierwilliam sandeson bitcoin
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers