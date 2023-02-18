William Sandeson found guilty of second-degree murder in 2015 death of Taylor Samson

Send this page to someone via email

A jury has found William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson.

The 12 jurors began their deliberations Thursday afternoon and reached a verdict on Saturday afternoon.

The second degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.

Justice James Chipman said it’s his job to determine the period of parole ineligibility, which ranges from 10-25 years.

The date for sentencing has been set for April 20 and April 21.

Sandeson, 30, was accused of murdering 22-year-old Samson during a cannabis deal the evening of Aug. 15, 2015.

The Crown had argued that Sandeson, who was 23 at the time and about to begin studying medicine at Dalhousie University, was buried in debt and planned to kill Samson that night to steal the 20 pounds of cannabis he had previously arranged to buy for $40,000.

The defence argued that while Sandeson did shoot and kill Samson, it was done in self-defence during a struggle over a gun.

This was Sandeson’s second trial. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017, but the conviction was overturned in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal found that a mistrial should have been granted.

