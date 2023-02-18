Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

William Sandeson found guilty of second-degree murder in 2015 death of Taylor Samson

By Staff Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax jury finds William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder'
Halifax jury finds William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder
WATCH: Halifax jury finds William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A jury has found William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson.

The 12 jurors began their deliberations Thursday afternoon and reached a verdict on Saturday afternoon.

The second degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.

Justice James Chipman said it’s his job to determine the period of parole ineligibility, which ranges from 10-25 years.

The date for sentencing has been set for April 20 and April 21.

Read more: What the jury didn’t hear: The varying stories from William Sandeson on how Taylor Samson died

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Sandeson, 30, was accused of murdering 22-year-old Samson during a cannabis deal the evening of Aug. 15, 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown had argued that Sandeson, who was 23 at the time and about to begin studying medicine at Dalhousie University, was buried in debt and planned to kill Samson that night to steal the 20 pounds of cannabis he had previously arranged to buy for $40,000.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Former Nova Scotia student accused of murder was motivated by greed: Crown'
Former Nova Scotia student accused of murder was motivated by greed: Crown

The defence argued that while Sandeson did shoot and kill Samson, it was done in self-defence during a struggle over a gun.

Read more: Halifax jury extends deliberations into a third day in William Sandeson murder trial

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

This was Sandeson’s second trial. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017, but the conviction was overturned in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal found that a mistrial should have been granted.

— with files from Callum Smith

Advertisement
William Sandeson trialWilliam Sandeson verdict.William Sandeson guiltyTaylor Samson killingWilliam Sandeson first degreeWilliam Sandeson second degreeWilliam Sandeson Taylor Samson verdict
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers