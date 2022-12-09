Menu

Canada

Family of Taylor Samson file wrongful death lawsuit against William Sandeson

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 9:07 am
Global News Morning Halifax: December 9
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

The family of Taylor Samson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against William Sandeson, the man accused of killing him.

The notice of action was filed Wednesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, with Samson’s mother Linda Boutilier and younger brother Connor Samson listed as the plaintiffs.

“The plaintiffs claim that the defendant murdered their son and brother and ask this honourable court to find him liable for the wrongful death of Taylor Samson,” the statement of claim read.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Read more: William Sandeson’s appeal to being denied bail dismissed in N.S. courtroom

According to the statement of claim, the plaintiffs are seeking special, general and punitive damages from Sandeson. It did not specify a dollar amount.

It said the plaintiffs claim the “loss of guidance, care and companionship” of Samson, as well as the loss of housekeeping services.

Samson, 22, was last seen alive on video walking into Sandeson’s apartment in August 2015. He was never seen leaving the apartment and his body has never been found.

Read more: Former Nova Scotia med student awaiting second murder trial appeals bail denial

Sandeson was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2017, but the conviction was overturned in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal found that a mistrial should have been granted, saying the lower court judge had infringed on Sandeson’s right to a fair trial.

His new trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9, 2023.

Sandeson has been in custody since August 2015. Last month, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal dismissed a request to appeal his denial of bail, which was his third failed attempt to be granted bail on appeal.

Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial
