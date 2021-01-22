Menu

Canada
January 22 2021 4:42pm
01:53

Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial

A Nova Scotia Court of Appeal judge has denied bail to William Sandeson as he awaits retrial on a charge of first-degree murder. Graeme Benjamin brings us the latest.

