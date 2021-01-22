Judge expected to hand down bail decision at William Sandeson hearing

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia Court of Appeal judge is expected to give his decision Friday on whether William Sandeson will be granted bail while he awaits retrial on a charge of first-degree murder.

Sandeson, 28, is currently serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years after being found guilty of killing fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson in August 2015.

Sandeson was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2017, but the conviction was overturned in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal found that a mistrial should have been granted.

The appellate court ruled there should have been a mistrial after it was found that a private detective for the defence gave critical information to the police about evidence.

In the decision, Justice David Farrar said the trial judge “erred in failing to consider whether the undisclosed evidence impacted the ability of the defence to bring process-oriented responses such as Charter challenges.”

While Sandeson awaits that new trial, he would like to be released on bail. There is still is no timeline for when Sandeson’s retrial will begin.

The bail hearing heard evidence on Wednesday and Thursday, with a decision from Justice James Chipman expected to come Friday at 1 p.m.

Samson, 22, was last seen alive on video with Sandeson the night of Aug. 15, 2015, walking with the former medical student into his apartment on Henry Street in Halifax.

He was never seen leaving the apartment and his body has never been found.

During the trial, it was heard that Samson went to Sandeson’s apartment to sell him nine kilograms of weed for $40,000. In August 2015, Samson was about to enter his fifth year of school and was studying physics, while Sandeson was days away from starting his first year of medical school.

Sandeson has been in custody since Aug. 18, 2015.