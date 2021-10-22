Menu

Crime

Former Nova Scotia med student facing second murder trial denied bail for third time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2021 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial' Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial
A Nova Scotia Court of Appeal judge has denied bail to William Sandeson as he awaits retrial on a charge of first-degree murder. Graeme Benjamin brings us the latest – Jan 22, 2021

A former Nova Scotia medical student whose murder conviction was overturned last year has failed in his third attempt to be released on bail.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman dismissed an application for bail from William Sandeson following a hearing Friday in Halifax.

Chipman’s reasons for denying bail are subject to a publication ban in order to protect Sandeson’s right to a fair trial.

Read more: Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial

Sandeson, who was convicted in 2017 of the first-degree murder of fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, has been in custody since his arrest in August 2015.

Nova Scotia’s top court ordered a new trial last year, saying the lower court judge had infringed on Sandeson’s right to a fair trial.

A new trial is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.

