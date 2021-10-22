Former Nova Scotia med student facing second murder trial denied bail for third time

Send this page to someone via email

A former Nova Scotia medical student whose murder conviction was overturned last year has failed in his third attempt to be released on bail.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman dismissed an application for bail from William Sandeson following a hearing Friday in Halifax.

Chipman’s reasons for denying bail are subject to a publication ban in order to protect Sandeson’s right to a fair trial.

Sandeson, who was convicted in 2017 of the first-degree murder of fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson, has been in custody since his arrest in August 2015.

Nova Scotia’s top court ordered a new trial last year, saying the lower court judge had infringed on Sandeson’s right to a fair trial.

A new trial is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.