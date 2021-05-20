Menu

Canada

Second murder trial for William Sandeson scheduled to begin in 2023

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 5:01 pm
William Sandeson arrives at Nova Scotia provincial court in Halifax on Wednesday, September 2, 2015. View image in full screen
William Sandeson arrives at Nova Scotia provincial court in Halifax on Wednesday, September 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The dates for the re-trial of William Sandeson have been confirmed.

The new trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2023 in Halifax Supreme Court, and would run Monday through Thursday until Feb. 22, 2023.

The dates were announced on Thursday during a virtual hearing.

Sandeson was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson in June 2017, but the conviction was overturned in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal found that a mistrial should have been granted.

READ MORE: Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear appeal in the murder case against William Sandeson

Trending Stories

The Crown appealed that lower court ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada in November of 2020.

But in February, the Crown’s appeal application was dismissed, meaning there would be a re-trial. No reasons were given.

Sandeson has been in custody since Aug. 18, 2015.

Click to play video: 'Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial' Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial
Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial – Jan 22, 2021

 

