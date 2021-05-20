Second murder trial for William Sandeson scheduled to begin in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The dates for the re-trial of William Sandeson have been confirmed.

The new trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9, 2023 in Halifax Supreme Court, and would run Monday through Thursday until Feb. 22, 2023.

The dates were announced on Thursday during a virtual hearing.

Sandeson was found guilty of the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson in June 2017, but the conviction was overturned in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal found that a mistrial should have been granted.

READ MORE: Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear appeal in the murder case against William Sandeson

The Crown appealed that lower court ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada in November of 2020.

But in February, the Crown’s appeal application was dismissed, meaning there would be a re-trial. No reasons were given.

Story continues below advertisement

Sandeson has been in custody since Aug. 18, 2015.

1:53 Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial Judge denies bail to William Sandeson as he awaits murder retrial – Jan 22, 2021